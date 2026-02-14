Rs 19,300 crore for care: AP Budget underscores firm focus on healthcare

At the same time, the budget highlights a gradual policy shift towards capacity expansion through non-traditional models. The government has reiterated its focus on expanding medical education and hospital infrastructure, increasingly leaning on public–private partnerships to accelerate the creation of medical colleges and training facilities. This approach is positioned as a way to address long-standing shortages of doctors and specialists, especially in underserved regions, without placing the entire financial burden on the state exchequer. Over the medium term, this is expected to improve doctor-to-patient ratios and strengthen referral systems, though it also places a premium on effective regulation to ensure affordability and equitable access.

From a public health perspective, the steady allocation suggests a preference for consolidation rather than reform. Core areas such as primary healthcare, maternal and child health, disease control programmes and emergency services are expected to continue at existing scales. However, health economists and civil society groups have pointed out that stagnant allocations, when adjusted for inflation and rising input costs, could translate into reduced real spending power. With increasing pressure from non-communicable diseases, ageing populations and post-pandemic health needs, maintaining last year’s numbers may limit the system’s ability to respond proactively.

The budget also reflects a broader fiscal balancing act. Healthcare continues to command a significant share of social sector spending, but it falls short of demands for a sharper increase that would bring health expenditure closer to nationally recommended benchmarks as a proportion of state income. Critics argue that without a stronger push towards preventive and primary care, the system risks remaining overly dependent on hospital-based treatment, which is costlier in the long run.

Overall, the healthcare provisions in the Andhra Pradesh Budget for 2026–27 convey a message of stability and cautious optimism rather than bold reform. The government appears focused on preserving existing benefits, expanding capacity incrementally through partnerships, and avoiding fiscal slippage. The effectiveness of this approach will ultimately depend on execution, particularly the ability to strengthen frontline healthcare, manage partnerships transparently, and ensure that budgetary allocations translate into tangible improvements in access, quality and health outcomes for the state’s population.