Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri

SRINAGAR: Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid of militants in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu-based defence spokesman said, based on intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, suspicious movement of militants was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba in Sunderani sector along the LoC during the early hours on Thursday.

He said the army men deployed at the LoC responded with swift and calibrated fire, thus successfully foiling the infiltration attempt.

The troops launched a massive search operation in the area for surveillance.

“The troops are suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high state of operational alert continues to be maintained across the sector,” the defence spokesman said.

The security officials were using drones and other surveillance gadgets during the search operation for aerial surveillance of the area.

“The search operation was going on when reports last poured in,” sources said.

They said the army has been put on maximum alert along the LoC in J&K amid apprehension of infiltration attempts of militants from across the border.