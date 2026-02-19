Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri

Turkish, China-made pistols recovered from border resident in NowsheraFayaz Wani
SRINAGAR: Indian Army on Thursday foiled an infiltration bid of militants in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu-based defence spokesman said, based on intelligence inputs and sustained surveillance, suspicious movement of militants was detected in the general area of Nathua Tibba in Sunderani sector along the LoC during the early hours on Thursday.
He said the army men deployed at the LoC responded with swift and calibrated fire, thus successfully foiling the infiltration attempt.
The troops launched a massive search operation in the area for surveillance.
“The troops are suitably repositioned and re-oriented to ensure comprehensive domination of the area through integrated ground and aerial surveillance. A high state of operational alert continues to be maintained across the sector,” the defence spokesman said.
The security officials were using drones and other surveillance gadgets during the search operation for aerial surveillance of the area.
“The search operation was going on when reports last poured in,” sources said.
They said the army has been put on maximum alert along the LoC in J&K amid apprehension of infiltration attempts of militants from across the border.
Meanwhile, a border resident was arrested with two foreign-made pistols in border areas of Nowshera in Rajouri on Thursday.
The defence spokesman said acting on specific and credible intelligence inputs, a joint operation was launched by J&K police and CIF Romeo of army in the Nowshera area of Rajouri.
“During the operation, security personnel arrested an individual identified as Sachin alias Pamma, a resident of Nowshera,” he said.
“During the operation, security forces recovered 1 TISAS Zigana 9mm (Turkey-made) pistol and 1 TT-30 (Norinco, China Made) pistol, two extended 50 round Zigana magazines, two standard pistol magazines and 15x9 mm live rounds,” the spokesman said.
He said preliminary investigation indicates the individual was in direct contact with Pakistan-based militants and smugglers and was operating a trans-border, inter-state weapons racket.
“With this arrest, intelligence agencies, J&K and Army’s Romeo Force have effectively busted and thwarted the nefarious designs aimed at destabilising the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu & Kashmir,” the defence spokesman said.