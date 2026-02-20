DigiYatra makes first non-aviation appearance at India AI impact summit

NEW DELHI: DigiYatra facial recognition technology has been put to use outside the aviation ecosystem for the first time during the India Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit 2026.

The initiative received good response and helped ease the rush at the numerous entry points, said a source familiar with it.

DigiYatra is an initiative by the Ministry of Civil Aviation that facilitates fast-tracked entry and boarding at key airports in the country.

“This is the first time such a large-scale beta use of DigiYatra has been done at a location other than the airport. The response has been overwhelming. It has definitely made the entry smooth and fast for countless visitors. The exact number of delegates and attendees who made use of it will be collated after the event,” he said.