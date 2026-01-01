Three killed as unidentified vehicle hits bike in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

HOSHIARPUR: Three men were killed and another seriously injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in the Garhshankar area here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred near the Water Supply Office in Borha village when the four men were travelling on the two-wheeler from Sri Anandpur Sahib towards Garhshankar.

Police said three of the men died on the spot, while the fourth sustained serious injuries.

On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar for post-mortem examination.

The injured man was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Police said efforts are on to trace the vehicle involved in the accident.