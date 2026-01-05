Prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri minors gangrape shot dead in encounter in UP

LUCKNOW: The gangster involved in the alleged gangrape of two minors in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhmipur Kheri, was neutralised in a shootout during a joint operation by the Sultanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri police early on Monday morning.

According to the Police, gangster Talib alias Azam Khan, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest or info about his whereabouts, was a habitual offender with 17 criminal cases registered against him at different police stations in the district.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police spokesperson said Talib, along with his two aides Salman and Mukhtar, were booked for the gangrape of two minors.

The crime took place at around 6.30 am on December 15, when the two girls were on their way to attend tuition classes on their bicycles.

According to police sources, the three accused waylaid the girls and forcibly dragged them to a sugarcane field, where they allegedly took turns assaulting the minors before fleeing the scene.

An FIR was lodged against the accused and his accomplices on the basis of the complaint submitted by the family of the victims.

The three accused were identified based on the description of the physical appearance of the accused given by the victims, police sources said.

Subsequently, a police team of the local police station, in search of the accused, got a tip-off about the movement of the accused — Salman and Mukhtar — in the area.