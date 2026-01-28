Protests against new UGC norms intensify across Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: Protests against the new UGC norms escalated across Uttar Pradesh, drawing students, farmers and BJP leaders onto the streets and triggering resignations within the ruling party. Senior BJP leader and former governor Kalraj Mishra also opposed the regulations, urging the government to withdraw them.

The agitation has put the BJP in a precarious position in the state, with several lower and middle-rung leaders quitting the party over the issue, reflecting growing internal dissent as opposition to the norms intensifies.

Students belonging to the general category staged protests in several districts, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Deoria, Fatehpur, Varanasi, Firozabad and Pilibhit.

In Pilibhit, protesting youth got their heads tonsured, tied black bands on their arms and raised slogans against the rules.

While in Deoria and Meerut, demonstrations escalated into heated arguments between protesters and the police. In Ghaziabad, protesters demonstrated by wearing shrouds and chains, symbolising what they described as the “death” of their rights.

In Varanasi, the Rashtriya Hindu Dal organisation sent bangles to upper-caste Members of Parliament, accusing them of remaining silent on the UGC Act. The group also wrote a letter to the government in blood, demanding that the regulations be withdrawn.

The University Grants Commission notified the new rules on January 13 as the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026. The regulations direct colleges and universities to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to prevent caste-based discrimination on campuses. These teams will specifically address complaints from SC, ST and OBC students. The government said the changes were aimed at ensuring fairness, equity and accountability in higher education institutions.