BJP sweeps mayoral posts in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation polls

CHANDIGARH, January 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a clean sweep in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections on Wednesday, winning the posts of Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor in a three-cornered contest marked by high political drama.

BJP councillor Saurabh Joshi was elected Mayor, while Jasmanpreet Singh won the post of Senior Deputy Mayor and Suman Sharma was elected Deputy Mayor.

The BJP had fielded Joshi for Mayor, Jasmanpreet Singh for Senior Deputy Mayor and Suman Sharma for Deputy Mayor.

The Congress nominated Gurpreet Singh Gabi, Sachin Galav and Nirmala Devi for the respective posts, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded Yogesh Dhingra, Manuar Khan and Jaswinder Kaur. Ramchander Yadav had entered the fray as an independent candidate for Deputy Mayor.

The polls were conducted by a show of hands instead of the earlier practice of a secret ballot. After raising their hands, councillors also gave verbal confirmation before the presiding officer, Ramneek Singh Bedi, a nominated councillor, who conducted the election for the post of Mayor.