1.5 lakh kg expired Amul products seized in Jaipur

JAIPUR: In a major enforcement action in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Food Safety Department destroyed nearly 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired non-dairy food products of Amul after officials uncovered an alleged plan to repackage and sell the items with altered expiry dates.

Principal Secretary of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gayatri Rathore, said the operation began after a complaint was lodged on the state’s 181 helpline. The caller alleged that a distributor firm, Messrs Athlete Distributor, was preparing to sell expired food products from a warehouse in Jaipur’s Kho Nagorian area. Acting on the complaint, a team from the office of the Chief Medical Officer (Jaipur II) was sent to inspect the premises.

During the inspection, officials found a massive stock of food cartons stored in a warehouse. The consignment included several non-dairy products sold under the Amul brand—such as noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise and energy drinks—manufactured by Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers' Union and supplied through Advansys India Private Limited.

Authorities said nearly 12,000 cartons containing expired products were recovered during the raid. In about 3,000 cartons, investigators found that the expiry dates printed on the packets had allegedly been erased. Officials also seized thinner, acetone and other chemicals believed to have been used to remove the original dates from the packaging.

According to the department, the distributor was allegedly planning to print fresh expiry dates on the products and repack them into around 4,500 newly printed Amul-branded cartons before selling them in the market. Officials further claimed that the businessman linked to the firm had reportedly learned techniques to alter expiry dates from a person identified as Yatyab.

The seized goods were subsequently destroyed as part of a large-scale disposal exercise carried out over nearly four days. In total, 27 truckloads of expired food items were transported to designated landfill sites where they were disposed of under official supervision.