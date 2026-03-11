Delinking women’s quota from delimitation explored

NEW DELHI: The government is learnt to be exploring a possibility to implement the Women’s Reservation Act even before the completion of the post-Census delimitation exercise for Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

The Women’s Reservation Bill, known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniya), was passed in a special session in September 2023. According to the law, 33% women’s reservation will be implemented only after the 2027 Census and subsequent delimitation exercise.

Sources said that while no instructions have been issued yet to prepare a formal proposal for the Union Cabinet, plans are underway to explore the possibility of amending the law. If the proposal to implement the law before the delimitation exercise materialises, another amendment to the Constitution will be required.

According to sources, the government has sent unofficial feelers to certain opposition leaders about the possibility of a bill for the implementation of the women’s quota without waiting for delimitation.