Three killed, two injured in car-bus collision amid dense fog in UP's Shahjahanpur

SHAHJAHANPUR: Three people were killed and two others were critically injured after a car collided head-on with a state transport bus amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said the victims were travelling in a car from Lakhimpur Kheri to Etawah when the accident occurred near Sugsugi turn in the Allahganj area.

The car collided with an oncoming bus near the sharp bend, he said.

Dwivedi said three occupants of the car, Arun (30), Rishabh Kumar (32) and Sanjay Kumar (28), all residents of Hyderabad town in Lakhimpur Kheri, died on the spot.

Two others, identified as Anil and Gaurav, sustained grievous injuries.

Police rushed the injured to a hospital, he added.

The accident likely occurred due to dense fog and poor visibility near the sharp bend on the road, which runs close to the Ramganga river, Dwivedi said.

Police have seized the bus while its driver fled the scene after the incident, he added.