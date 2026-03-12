India’s energy security compromised, ‘the pain has just started’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: Asserting that the foundation of every single nation is its energy security, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the government has "bartered" to the US India's right to determine its relationships with different oil suppliers due to a "compromise".

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war between the US-Israel and Iran is going to have far-reaching consequences.

"The central artery from where 20 pc of global oil flows, Strait of Hormuz, has been closed and this is going to have tremendous repercussions, particularly for us because a very large portion of our oil and natural gas comes through the Strait of Hormuz," Gandhi said.

"The pain has just started -- restaurants are closing, there is widespread panic about LPG, street vendors are affected and as I said, this is only the beginning," the former Congress president said.

The foundation of every single nation is its energy security, Gandhi asserted.

"I do not say this lightly, but allowing the US to decide who we buy oil, gas from... whether we buy oil from Russia or not, whether our relationship with different oil suppliers can be decided by us, this is what has been bartered," the Congress leader said.