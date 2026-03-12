LPG supply concerns trigger sharp spike in induction cooktop sales across the country

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a surge in demand for induction cooktops as LPG shortages hit several parts of the country following tensions in West Asia.
As of Thursday (March 12), quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy and Zepto showed induction cooktops listed as out of stock across many major cities, according to a report by Firstpost.
Data from Flipkart indicates that sales of induction cooktops have tripled in the past four to five days compared with the previous three to four weeks. The Indian Express quoted a Flipkart spokesperson saying that regions including Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded particularly sharp spikes in demand.
There has been a significant spike in sales of induction cooktops in Bengaluru.
About 350 pieces of induction stoves were sold at an appliance store in Jayanagar. “We have been flooded with enquiries from customers looking for electric stoves since Tuesday,” a salesman told Deccan Herald. Mahendra Appliances, Jayanagar, sold 70 pieces on Wednesday alone. We usually sell 70 in a month," the salesman reportedly revealed.
In Chennai, according to a message posted by a journalist on platform X, 120 induction stoves were sold out in Sathya showroom in T Nagar in the last 3 days.
According to DT Next, a popular kitchen appliances showroom in Shenoy Nagar sold at least 10 induction stoves in 30 minutes.
Retailers report spark spike in sale of induction cooktops in New Delhi
Retailers across the national capital have reported a sharp spike in the sale of induction cooktops and electric cooking appliances, according to PTI.
Shopkeepers said the surge in demand has been visible for the past two days, with customers increasingly turning to electric cooktops, infrared stoves and compatible utensils as a backup.
Amit Gupta, who owns Effects Kitchens and Hardware at Connaught Place, said his store has witnessed a sudden rush of customers and enquiries, both in person and through online communication.
"Since yesterday, we have recorded more than 200 walk-in customers, while another 250 to 300 existing and new clients reached out through phone calls.
Earlier, electric cooktops were largely purchased by hospitality outlets, but now even households are coming in a panic, fearing stoppage of LPG supply," he said.
Gupta said the demand has exceeded the shop's existing stock, forcing the store to source additional inventory, adding that they currently have more pending orders than the physical stock available and are trying to procure bulk lots of different brands every day to fulfil the growing demand.
The government has revised the priority order for allocating domestically-produced natural gas, placing LPG production, besides that of CNG and piped cooking gas, at the top.
Another retailer, Praveen Kumar, who runs NG Kitchenware in Green Park, said his shop has seen a sharp rise in customers purchasing induction cooktops and electric appliances.
"There has been a huge footfall since yesterday. Nearly 80 per cent of customers visiting the shop are specifically coming to purchase induction cooktops or electric appliances like rice cookers," he said.
Kumar added that along with appliances, the demand for compatible utensils has also increased as customers are looking to shift temporarily to electric cooking.
An employee at Chhabra Bartan Store in Lajpat Nagar said the store has witnessed a similar trend, particularly in the sale of induction-friendly cookware.
"The sale of induction cooktops has increased by around 75 per cent, while utensils such as cast iron pans and stainless steel cookware used on induction stoves have seen a rise of nearly 70 per cent," he said.
Industry representatives said the LPG situation is also affecting restaurants, many of which rely heavily on cylinder supplies.
Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India and owner of Zen restaurant, said only a few establishments have begun switching to electric cooking methods.
"Some restaurants have started moving to induction and electricity-based cooking, but even if they reopen with that, their menus will have to be curtailed because not all dishes can be prepared using these methods," he said.
Nearly 70 to 80 per cent of restaurants run on LPG cylinders.
Many establishments are struggling to obtain supplies, and some have even shut down temporarily.
In some cases, cylinders are being sold in the black market, which smaller restaurants cannot afford, he said.
He added that some smaller eateries are exploring alternatives such as coal or wood-based cooking, while restaurants connected to piped gas networks are currently not facing supply issues.
According to a report by NDTV, India consumes about 31.3 million tonnes of LPG annually. Around 87 per cent of this is used in the domestic sector—mainly household kitchens—while the remaining share goes to commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants. Of the total requirement, about 62 per cent is met through imports.
The disruption comes after escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz—a crucial maritime route. India sources roughly 85–90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, making the route vital for supplies.