LPG supply concerns trigger sharp spike in induction cooktop sales across the country

NEW DELHI: India is witnessing a surge in demand for induction cooktops as LPG shortages hit several parts of the country following tensions in West Asia.

As of Thursday (March 12), quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy and Zepto showed induction cooktops listed as out of stock across many major cities, according to a report by Firstpost.

Data from Flipkart indicates that sales of induction cooktops have tripled in the past four to five days compared with the previous three to four weeks. The Indian Express quoted a Flipkart spokesperson saying that regions including Delhi, Kolkata, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded particularly sharp spikes in demand.

There has been a significant spike in sales of induction cooktops in Bengaluru.

About 350 pieces of induction stoves were sold at an appliance store in Jayanagar. “We have been flooded with enquiries from customers looking for electric stoves since Tuesday,” a salesman told Deccan Herald. Mahendra Appliances, Jayanagar, sold 70 pieces on Wednesday alone. We usually sell 70 in a month," the salesman reportedly revealed.

In Chennai, according to a message posted by a journalist on platform X, 120 induction stoves were sold out in Sathya showroom in T Nagar in the last 3 days.

According to DT Next, a popular kitchen appliances showroom in Shenoy Nagar sold at least 10 induction stoves in 30 minutes.