UP Defence Corridor attracts Rs 35,526 crore investment proposals, nine units become operational

LUCKNOW: Launched in 2018 and developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is emerging as a key support to India’s defence and aerospace requirements.
As per the state government official sources, with six nodes—Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot—the corridor is attracting significant investments, steadily transforming Uttar Pradesh into a hub of indigenous defence manufacturing, innovation, and global defence integration.
According to UPEIDA’s latest report, UPDIC has received investment proposals worth Rs 35,526.76 crore.
Of the 2,040 hectares of land procured, 977.54 hectares have already been allotted to industries. So far, 62 companies have been allocated land across the six nodes, with nine units becoming operational and lease deeds underway for 11 more.
According to official figures, node-wise investments include Rs 12,803 crore in Kanpur, Rs 11,738 crore in Jhansi, Rs 4,850 crore in Lucknow, Rs 4,490 crore in Aligarh, Rs 880 crore in Chitrakoot, and Rs 607 crore in Agra.
Leading players have already begun production. Adani Defence has started operations at its Rs 1,500 crore Kanpur ammunition plant—the corridor’s largest investment to date.
In Aligarh node of western UP, Amitec Electronics (Rs 330 crore) is producing electronic warfare and satellite systems, while Werywin Defence (Rs 65 crore) and Nitya Creations (Rs 12 crore) have commenced small arms and precision components manufacturing.
State capital Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced materials and missile systems, with Aerolloy Technologies (Rs 320 crore) producing titanium castings, BrahMos Aerospace (Rs 300 crore) assembling the BrahMos NG, and Sankalp Safety Solutions (Rs 14 crore) manufacturing safety gear.
Kanpur’s growth continues with AR Polymers (Rs 48 crore) producing ballistic materials and Adhunik Materials (Rs 38.58 crore) manufacturing defence textiles.
Announced in 2018, UPDIC is fast-tracking country’s defence self-reliance. With plug-and-play infrastructure, expressway connectivity, and single-window clearances, it enables a swift industrial setup.
Beyond manufacturing, the corridor is driving jobs, skills, and MSME-led ancillarisation—integrating startups into the global defence supply chain. Emerging as a strategic hub, it is powering innovation, exports, and cutting-edge growth in aerospace and defence.