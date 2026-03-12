UP Defence Corridor attracts Rs 35,526 crore investment proposals, nine units become operational

LUCKNOW: Launched in 2018 and developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is emerging as a key support to India’s defence and aerospace requirements.

As per the state government official sources, with six nodes—Kanpur, Jhansi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Agra, and Chitrakoot—the corridor is attracting significant investments, steadily transforming Uttar Pradesh into a hub of indigenous defence manufacturing, innovation, and global defence integration.

According to UPEIDA’s latest report, UPDIC has received investment proposals worth Rs 35,526.76 crore.

Of the 2,040 hectares of land procured, 977.54 hectares have already been allotted to industries. So far, 62 companies have been allocated land across the six nodes, with nine units becoming operational and lease deeds underway for 11 more.

According to official figures, node-wise investments include Rs 12,803 crore in Kanpur, Rs 11,738 crore in Jhansi, Rs 4,850 crore in Lucknow, Rs 4,490 crore in Aligarh, Rs 880 crore in Chitrakoot, and Rs 607 crore in Agra.