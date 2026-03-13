826 government primary schools shut in Uttarakhand over five years due to zero enrolment

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s education sector is facing a serious challenge as the state government has closed 826 government primary schools over the past five years, mainly because of the absence of student enrolment.

The figures were shared by State Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Bhararisain during the budget session on Friday. The information was given in response to a question raised by Mahesh Jeena, MLA from Sult.

The data shows a continuing decline in the number of students in government schools since 2020. At present, the state has 10,940 government primary schools. However, due to the steady fall in enrolment, the government has been forced to merge resources and permanently close schools that did not have a single student.

The statistics show that hilly districts have been the worst affected. Tehri Garhwal district recorded the highest number of closures, with 262 schools shut down. Other districts significantly affected include Pauri Garhwal district with 120 closures, Pithoragarh district with 104 and Almora district with 83 schools closed. Even districts such as Dehradun and Haridwar were affected, where 38 and two schools were closed respectively.

Infrastructure problems also remain a major concern. In Uttarkashi district, 43 school buildings were identified as dilapidated. The government has sanctioned funds for the repair and reconstruction of 41 of these buildings.

The condition of schools in the Sult constituency is particularly worrying. According to official data, 37 out of 59 secondary schools in the area are functioning without principals.