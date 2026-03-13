Air India, Air India Express to operate 78 flights between India, West Asia on March 14

Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 78 scheduled and non-scheduled flights between India and the West Asia region on Saturday (March 14).

An official release said the two carriers will continue their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on the day, amounting to 10 flights in total. Air India Express will operate eight scheduled flights to and from Muscat.

Air India will operate one round trip from Delhi and two round trips from Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will also operate one flight each from Kozhikode and Mangaluru to Jeddah and back.

Air India Express will continue its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round trip each from Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode and Mumbai.

Additional non-scheduled flights

In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate a total of 62 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to the availability of slots and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations. These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.