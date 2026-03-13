CBI questions Anil Ambani’s eldest son Jai Anmol for six hours in Rs 228 crore bank fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday interrogated Jai Anmol Anil Ambani, the eldest son of industrialist Anil Ambani, for over six-and-a-half hours at its headquarters in Delhi in connection with an alleged bank fraud case involving Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL).

Anmol Ambani, who has been named as an accused in the case registered by the federal investigating agency on December 6, 2025, appeared before the Investigating Officer and was questioned at length regarding the restructuring of bank loans and the alleged diversion of funds, the agency said.

He has been asked to join the probe again on Saturday for further questioning.

The agency had registered a criminal case against RHFL — a company of the Reliance ADA Group — its promoters and directors and unknown bank officials based on a complaint filed by Union Bank of India. The bank alleged that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy, committed cheating and criminal misconduct, causing a wrongful loss of Rs 228.06 crore to Union Bank of India.

The bank had declared RHFL’s account as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) on September 30, 2019, and subsequently classified it as a fraud on October 10, 2024.