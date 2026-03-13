Centre approves Rs 1,912.99 crore additional disaster aid to five states, Jammu & Kashmir

NEW DELHI: A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved Rs 1,912.99 crore as additional financial assistance to five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which were affected by floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides and cyclone ‘Montha’ in 2025, officials said on Friday.
According to an official statement issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the five states are Andhra Pradesh (Rs 341.48 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 15.70 crore), Gujarat (Rs 778.67 crore), Himachal Pradesh (Rs 288.39 crore) and Nagaland (Rs 158.41 crore). For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Rs 330.34 crore has been approved.
The MHA said the assistance was over and above the funds already released to states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
During the financial year 2025–26, the Centre has released Rs 20,735 crore to 28 states under the SDRF and Rs 3,628.18 crore to 21 states under the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the MHA said.
In addition, Rs 5,373.20 crore has been released to 23 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF), while Rs 1,189.56 crore has been provided to 21 states under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), it added.
In the official statement, the MHA said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters and providing all necessary support.”
In December last year, Nara Lokesh and Vangalapudi Anitha, ministers of Andhra Pradesh, met the Union Home Minister and submitted a report on cyclone ‘Montha’s damage. The cyclone resulted in losses of Rs 6,352 crore and affected 3,109 villages. The state evacuated 1.92 lakh people to relief camps and had requested urgent Central assistance for restoration, citing significant damage to roads, infrastructure and housing.