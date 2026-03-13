FIR registered against two Uzbekistan women found staying illegally in Raipur hotel

RAIPUR: The Raipur Police have registered an FIR against two young women from Uzbekistan who were found staying illegaly at Hotel Arena Boutique in the state capital. The case was registered after a two-month investigation following their arrest on January 9 this year.

After being apprehended, the women were moved to a detention centre located within the Raipur Central Jail premises. The process for their deportation to Uzbekistan has also been initiated, police said.

According to police sources, the action was taken after specific intelligence inputs about foreign nationals staying in the city without following mandatory protocols. Acting on the information, a police team conducted a raid at Hotel Arena Boutique and found the two women staying there. During the investigation, it was discovered that their stay violated several norms related to the Foreigners Act.

Police have formally registered an FIR against both individuals. Following legal procedures, they were not sent to regular custody but were placed in a specialised detention centre. Authorities said their documents were examined and, due to irregularities in their stay, the decision was taken to deport them.

The local administration and Raipur Police have coordinated with the relevant embassies and the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate their return to Uzbekistan. "The women are currently under surveillance at the detention centre. We are completing the necessary paperwork to ensure they are deported at the earliest," a senior police official stated.