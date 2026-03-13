Maharashtra’s Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 proposes up to 10 years’ jail, heavy fines for 'unlawful conversions'

Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 in the state assembly, proposing strict penalties for religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage.

According to a PTI report, under the Bill, unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage can attract up to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Cases involving a minor, a person of unsound mind, a woman, or individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes carry seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Mass conversions will also be punishable with seven years in jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine, while repeat offenders may face 10 years’ imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine.

The draft legislation mandates that police officers register complaints filed by any individual regarding suspected unlawful conversions. It defines coercion as compelling a person or group to convert against their will, while mass conversion refers to the simultaneous conversion of two or more individuals. Unlawful conversions include those carried out through force, fraud, misrepresentation, undue influence, or inducement.