Maharashtra’s Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 proposes up to 10 years’ jail, heavy fines for 'unlawful conversions'
Maharashtra government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 in the state assembly, proposing strict penalties for religious conversions carried out through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage.
According to a PTI report, under the Bill, unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage can attract up to seven years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Cases involving a minor, a person of unsound mind, a woman, or individuals belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes carry seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Mass conversions will also be punishable with seven years in jail and a Rs 5 lakh fine, while repeat offenders may face 10 years’ imprisonment and a Rs 5 lakh fine.
The draft legislation mandates that police officers register complaints filed by any individual regarding suspected unlawful conversions. It defines coercion as compelling a person or group to convert against their will, while mass conversion refers to the simultaneous conversion of two or more individuals. Unlawful conversions include those carried out through force, fraud, misrepresentation, undue influence, or inducement.
The Bill prohibits offering gifts, money, employment, free education, promises of marriage, better lifestyle, or divine healing as “allurement” to induce conversion. It also bars conversions carried out through marriage or promises of marriage if coercion, inducement, or deceit is involved.
To ensure transparency, the Bill requires anyone intending to convert or organise a conversion ceremony to submit a notice 60 days in advance to the district magistrate or an authorised state official. The competent authority must then publicly display the details of the proposed conversion and invite objections from the public for 30 days. A declaration confirming the conversion must be submitted within 21 days by both the convert and the organiser, PTI reported.
The legislation allows family members, parents, siblings, or relatives by blood, marriage, or adoption, to lodge a first information report (FIR) if they suspect an unlawful conversion, and mandates police to register such complaints. The burden of proof will lie on the person responsible for causing, assisting, or abetting the conversion.
Offences under the Bill are proposed to be cognisable and non-bailable, with investigations to be conducted by a police officer not below the rank of sub-inspector. The draft also includes provisions for rehabilitation and support for victims of unlawful conversions and arrangements for the maintenance and custody of children affected by such cases.
Introducing the Bill in the assembly, Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said it aims to protect the constitutional right to freedom of religion while preventing conversions through coercion, fraud, inducement, or marriage, PTI reported.
If enacted, Maharashtra would join Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand in having legislation regulating religious conversions.
(With inputs from PTI)