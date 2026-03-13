NTA releases exam city details for CUET PG exams from March 16 to 27

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency has released details of the cities allotted for candidates appearing for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG exam. According to an official statement, candidates scheduled to appear for the exam on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 can log in to the official website and check the city where they have to take the examination.

This is an advance examination city intimation slip and not the admit cards, the release stated adding that admit cards would be issued later.

In another release, the agency said that about 59,300 candidates appeared for the CUET PG examination conducted in three shifts across the country on Thursday. Around 8,900 candidates appeared for the examination held on March 9, while about 1,08,700 candidates took the test on March 8.

The agency said that examinations for subjects such as Statistics, Mathematics, Criminology, Agriculture Science, English and B.Ed have already been completed.

The CUET PG is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to postgraduate courses offered by central, state, deemed and private universities across India.