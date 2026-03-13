One Indian-flagged vessel sails safely from Strait of Hormuz amid Gulf tensions

One of the 28 Indian-flagged vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing hostilities in the region has safely set sail, a senior official said on Friday.

The Indian oil tanker Jag Prakash, carrying gasoline from Oman to Africa, departed from the eastern side of the Strait, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said at a media briefing. The vessel is headed to Tanga, Tanzania, and is expected to arrive on March 21.

Hundreds of ships have been stranded in the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman following the US and Israel’s attacks on Iran, with Tehran retaliating in the region. Of the 28 Indian-flagged vessels, 24 are stuck west of the Strait in the Persian Gulf, while four remain east, with 76 seafarers onboard.

Sinha said that in total, 668 sailors are onboard the vessels stranded west of the Strait. He added that around 23,000 Indian seafarers are currently working across merchant, harbour, and offshore vessels in the wider Gulf region, and the Directorate General of Shipping continues to coordinate with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian missions to ensure their safety.

Since the activation of a 24-hour control room, DG Shipping has handled over 2,425 calls and 4,441 emails, facilitating the safe repatriation of more than 223 stranded Indian seafarers. Officials have been issuing regular advisories, urging seafarers to follow safety protocols, report incidents promptly, and conduct enhanced ship-shore security drills.

Port operations across India remain stable, Sinha said, with SOPs issued for major ports and state maritime boards. Priority measures have been implemented for vessels carrying LPG, a fuel currently facing shortages in the country, including additional cargo storage, ad-hoc berthing, expedited handling of perishable cargo, faster “Back to Town” customs movement, and enhanced bunkering support.

During the ongoing crisis, three Indian seafarer casualties have been reported, with one still missing. Four injured seafarers have been treated and discharged, while coordination continues for repatriation of mortal remains.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the situation in the Persian Gulf to ensure the safety of Indian vessels and crew.

(With inputs from PTI)