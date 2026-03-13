Parliamentary panel calls for more funds for tiger and elephant conservation

NEW DELHI: A department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended increasing funds for the flagship programme “The Project Tiger and Elephant,” citing the rising population of tigers and elephants that has not been matched by a corresponding increase in financial support. The panel also pointed out that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has not fully utilised the funds allocated to it.
The committee suggested that the MoEFCC consider allocating additional funds to meet the growing requirements for wildlife protection, relocation, and conflict mitigation. It also observed a rise in human-wildlife conflicts across the country and recommended allocating suitable funds to establish rescue centres.
The panel expressed concern over the shrinking wildlife habitat, noting that the increasing number of tigers and leopards has led to more animals entering human settlements. It recommended that all possible measures be taken to prevent these animals from entering populated areas and to ensure they remain within forest regions. The committee further suggested allocating funds to build rescue centres for tigers and leopards in forest areas so that they can be kept away from human habitations.
The panel also stated that the ministry should explore technological interventions to address the issue and reduce instances of man-animal conflict.
The committee highlighted that the MoEFCC utilised fewer funds compared to previous years. It noted that the Ministry’s fund utilisation in 2024-25 and 2025-26 was lower than in 2023-24, when more than 96 per cent of the allocated funds were used. In 2024-25, the Ministry utilised 72.35 per cent of the allocated funds. As of January 31, 2026, it had used only 67.87 per cent of its Revised Estimate allocation of Rs 3,481.61 crore for 2025-26.
The panel also pointed to the non-utilisation of funds earmarked for pollution control despite an increase in allocations. In 2025-26, the Ministry utilised Rs 814.26 crore, as of January 31, 2026, out of the increased Revised Estimate allocation of Rs 1,300 crore. The committee noted that the budget allocation for the “Control of Pollution” scheme was raised from Rs 853.9 crore to Rs 1,300 crore for 2025-26.
Expressing concern over air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the committee urged the need for a strong plan to tackle the issue. It recommended that the MoEFCC, in coordination with the Government of the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi, prepare a long-term strategy to address the problem effectively.
The department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, chaired by Bhubaneswar Kalita, Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, presented the 405th Report on Demands for Grants (2026–27) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to both houses of Parliament on March 9, 2026.