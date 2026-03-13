Parliamentary panel calls for more funds for tiger and elephant conservation

NEW DELHI: A department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee has recommended increasing funds for the flagship programme “The Project Tiger and Elephant,” citing the rising population of tigers and elephants that has not been matched by a corresponding increase in financial support. The panel also pointed out that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has not fully utilised the funds allocated to it.

The committee suggested that the MoEFCC consider allocating additional funds to meet the growing requirements for wildlife protection, relocation, and conflict mitigation. It also observed a rise in human-wildlife conflicts across the country and recommended allocating suitable funds to establish rescue centres.

The panel expressed concern over the shrinking wildlife habitat, noting that the increasing number of tigers and leopards has led to more animals entering human settlements. It recommended that all possible measures be taken to prevent these animals from entering populated areas and to ensure they remain within forest regions. The committee further suggested allocating funds to build rescue centres for tigers and leopards in forest areas so that they can be kept away from human habitations.

The panel also stated that the ministry should explore technological interventions to address the issue and reduce instances of man-animal conflict.