Punjab secures investment commitments worth over ₹10,000 crore on day one of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026

MOHALI: The Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 opened on Friday with investment commitments worth more than ₹10,000 crore on the first day, as major industrial groups announced expansion and new projects in the state.
Addressing industry leaders at the summit held at Plaksha University, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab government had created a business-friendly ecosystem and claimed the state had attracted ₹1.5 lakh crore in investments over the past four years.
Kejriwal said the government had introduced a 45-day single-window clearance system and was focusing on human capital, industrial growth and large-scale job creation for youth.
“For MSMEs investing up to ₹15 crore, no approvals are required. Entrepreneurs only need to apply and within five days they will receive the clearance letter based on self-certification,” he said.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the first day of the summit had already secured commitments of over ₹10,000 crore, with companies including HMEL, Tata Steel, JSW, Trident Group and Hero Industries announcing expansion plans.
“Punjab-based enterprises such as Sonalika, Preet Tractors, Duke and Monte Carlo are shining examples of local entrepreneurship. The doors of Punjab are open to all investors and we welcome them with a red carpet,” Mann said.
Among the major announcements, HMEL’s Guru Gobind Singh Refinery will invest ₹2,600 crore in the specialty and fine chemicals sector. Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Niwas Mittal said the expansion would create new opportunities for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.
He added that the company was also investing in green energy in Bathinda and would enter the fuel retail sector by opening 500 outlets across the country, with the first outlet in Punjab planned for Bathinda.
Mittal said HMEL had already invested over ₹60,000 crore in Punjab, making it the state’s largest single-site investment. Gas production at the refinery has been expanded from 1,000 tonnes per day to 3,000 tonnes per day, he added.
Tata Steel CEO and Managing Director T V Narendran said the company’s upcoming plant near Ludhiana, with an investment of ₹3,200 crore, would use energy-efficient technologies to produce greener steel.
JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced that the company would expand its Rajpura plant with an additional investment of ₹3,000 crore to enhance production capacity.
Meanwhile, Jesdev Saggar, CEO of UK-based firm 3 Associates, announced a ₹1,407 crore project with an estimated gross development value of ₹4,700 crore, expected to generate significant employment and strengthen Punjab’s knowledge and digital economy sectors.
British Deputy High Commissioner Alba Smeriglio said the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) would deepen trade ties and open new avenues for investment between Punjab and the United Kingdom.
Eui-Jin Chon, Minister Counsellor at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, noted that over 670 Korean companies were already operating in India and future investments were likely to focus on shipbuilding, semiconductors, MSME collaboration and advanced manufacturing.
Dr Rohit Bakshi of Global Network Japan said the company was planning a ₹500 crore pilot project to convert paddy waste into ethanol. The project would require about 20 acres of land and aims to promote green energy by recycling agricultural residue.