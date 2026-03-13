Punjab secures investment commitments worth over ₹10,000 crore on day one of Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026

MOHALI: The Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2026 opened on Friday with investment commitments worth more than ₹10,000 crore on the first day, as major industrial groups announced expansion and new projects in the state.

Addressing industry leaders at the summit held at Plaksha University, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the Punjab government had created a business-friendly ecosystem and claimed the state had attracted ₹1.5 lakh crore in investments over the past four years.

Kejriwal said the government had introduced a 45-day single-window clearance system and was focusing on human capital, industrial growth and large-scale job creation for youth.

“For MSMEs investing up to ₹15 crore, no approvals are required. Entrepreneurs only need to apply and within five days they will receive the clearance letter based on self-certification,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the first day of the summit had already secured commitments of over ₹10,000 crore, with companies including HMEL, Tata Steel, JSW, Trident Group and Hero Industries announcing expansion plans.

“Punjab-based enterprises such as Sonalika, Preet Tractors, Duke and Monte Carlo are shining examples of local entrepreneurship. The doors of Punjab are open to all investors and we welcome them with a red carpet,” Mann said.

Among the major announcements, HMEL’s Guru Gobind Singh Refinery will invest ₹2,600 crore in the specialty and fine chemicals sector. Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Niwas Mittal said the expansion would create new opportunities for the pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.