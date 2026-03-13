Uttarakhand govt open to population control law, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
DEHRADUN: The push for a stringent population control law in Uttarakhand gained fresh momentum during the ongoing budget session, with Pushkar Singh Dhami signaling that his government is open to considering such legislation if the need arises.
During the fifth day of the budget session at the Bhararisain Assembly on Friday, BJP MLA Shiv Arora raised the demand under Rule 300, urging the state to draft a policy to regulate population growth.
Responding to the proposal, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the government’s track record in proactive governance. He pointed to the successful implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as evidence of the administration’s commitment to addressing complex social issues.
"Our government respects the sentiments and suggestions of the public on matters of societal importance. We are currently studying the prevailing circumstances and various suggestions regarding population control. If, in the future, the necessity for such a law is felt, the government will certainly consider working in that direction," CM Dhami stated during the session.
The Chief Minister further said that any legislative decision would be taken with a broader vision for the state's future. "The primary objective of this government is to ensure balanced development across the state. Decisions are made after carefully considering social, economic, and administrative aspects. Population-related issues will be viewed through this same comprehensive lens to ensure the interests of all sections of society are protected," he added.
This development follows a year of significant policy shifts in the Himalayan state, which has a population of approximately 1.15 crore. Under the current BJP administration, Uttarakhand has been at the forefront of implementing several major legislative reforms. From passing the landmark UCC to enacting strict anti-conversion laws and conducting drives against illegal encroachments, the government has consistently prioritized its core policy agenda.
Observers note that while no immediate timeline for a population control bill has been announced, the government's willingness to debate the issue reflects its ongoing strategy to align state policy with its broader ideological goals.