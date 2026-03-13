Uttarakhand govt open to population control law, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

DEHRADUN: The push for a stringent population control law in Uttarakhand gained fresh momentum during the ongoing budget session, with Pushkar Singh Dhami signaling that his government is open to considering such legislation if the need arises.

During the fifth day of the budget session at the Bhararisain Assembly on Friday, BJP MLA Shiv Arora raised the demand under Rule 300, urging the state to draft a policy to regulate population growth.

Responding to the proposal, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the government’s track record in proactive governance. He pointed to the successful implementation of the Uniform Civil Code as evidence of the administration’s commitment to addressing complex social issues.

"Our government respects the sentiments and suggestions of the public on matters of societal importance. We are currently studying the prevailing circumstances and various suggestions regarding population control. If, in the future, the necessity for such a law is felt, the government will certainly consider working in that direction," CM Dhami stated during the session.