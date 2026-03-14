1st-yr student of IIT-D found hanging in campus room

NEW DELHI: A first-year student of the IIT-Delhi was found hanging in his apartment on the institute’s campus in South Delhi, police said on Friday. In a statement, IIT-Delhi stated that the institute stands with the bereaved family and is providing them all possible support.

“In this hour of grief, the institute stands with the bereaved family and is providing them all support,” IIT-D said.

According to officials, a call regarding the incident was received at Kishangarh police station around 8.30 am. A police team rushed to New Vindhyachal Apartment located inside the IIT-Delhi campus, where the student was found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a stole.

The attending doctor from IIT-Delhi hospital examined him and declared him brought dead, police said. Preliminary probe revealed the deceased was residing in the apartment with his mother. His mother had gone to her native place on March 10 and last spoke to him around 11 pm on March 11.

When he did not respond to calls in the morning, another resident checked the room and found him hanging after the door was opened with the help of security staff, police said.

No suicide note was found. The victim’s father expressed no suspicion of foul play. The body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital mortuary for post-mortem and then handed over to the family, the officer said.

Subsequently, a security officer of IIT-Delhi submitted a written complaint seeking registration of an FIR. Accordingly, a case under Section 108 BNS (Abetment of Suicide) has been registered and an investigation taken up, police added.