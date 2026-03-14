70-year-old dies due to suspected cardiac arrest while waiting for LPG cylinder in UP

LUCKNOW: A 70-year-old embroidery worker died of a suspected heart attack while waiting to collect an LPG cylinder at a gas agency godown in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The deceased, Mukhtiyar Ahmed, a resident of the Garhi Khan Khana area, collapsed after complaining of severe chest pain while standing near the godown in the Lal Sarai area around 9 am, according to family members.

People present at the spot tried to revive him by performing CPR and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He is survived by his wife and seven children, including five daughters.

Family members said Ahmed had gone to the gas agency a day earlier after the cooking gas at his home ran out. After waiting in a queue, he was issued a slip and asked to collect the filled cylinder from the godown the next day.

On Friday morning, he went to the godown to collect the cylinder, where a large number of people had gathered, a relative claimed.

However, Farrukhabad District Supply Officer Surendra Yadav denied that the man had been standing in a long queue or that his death was linked to waiting for hours. He said the cylinder had already been booked and the man had come only to collect it.

Yadav added that the incident occurred about half an hour after Ahmed reached the godown.