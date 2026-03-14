Beware of cyber scams amid LPG crisis, warn cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has cautioned citizens against clicking on suspicious web links, which may claim to be about LPG cylinder deliveries, or acting upon phone calls received from unknown numbers claiming to be from gas agencies. Police said on Friday that cyber fraudsters may exploit the ongoing panic about short supply of LPG cylinders to dupe people of their money.

“The rumour being spread regarding the shortage of LPG cylinders is a trap woven by cyber scammers. Do not click on any such unknown link and report this info to police immediately,” cops wrote on X.

A senior official said that fraudsters may pose as representatives of gas agencies and call residents, claiming that immediate verification or registration of personal details could get them a cylinder. Victims are then asked to click on links or download files sent through messaging platforms, he said, adding consumers should stay away from such people and avoid any activity, which could compromise their personal details.

The police have asked citizens to remain vigilant and promptly inform the authorities if they come across any such misleading content or suspicious activities.

Delhi Police has stepped up its vigilance and deployed additional personnel outside gas agencies to assist the public. Officials said the presence of police personnel is intended to ensure smooth management of crowds and prevent any untoward incidents, as residents gather to inquire about or collect their LPG cylinders.

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