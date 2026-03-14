Bhopal Diary | Mowgli’s home loses its Langdi Baghin

An 18-year-old tigress, who got the name Langdi Baghin due to her congenital deformity-caused distinctive limp, died following age-related health issues at the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) recently. The PTR is also famous as The Jungle Book’s Mowgli’s home. Born in 2008, Langdi was the half-sister (born from the same biological mother, but in a different litter) of the legendary tigress and supermom Collarwali, who gave birth to 29 cubs before passing away in January 2022 at PTR. Throughout her life, Langdi also gave birth to 10 cubs, contributing significantly to the growth of the tiger population in the reserve.

Probe into cannon use from historic fort

A probe has been ordered by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and notice has been issued to multiple central and state government officials over a complaint pertaining to “unsafe and unauthorised” use of cannon on the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected historic Raisen Fort in central MP’s Raisen district. In the complaint it has been alleged that unauthorised and unsafeuse of the cannon was taking place daily at the historic fort and vibrations and noise from firing the cannon were damaging the ancient structure. The complainant alleged that videos on social media showed individuals making provocative statements.