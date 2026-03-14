Centre restores ex-servicemen status to military nursing service officers

NEW DELHI: In a significant move, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has notified the restoration of ex-servicemen status to Military Nursing Service (MNS) officers with immediate effect. As Military Nursing Service officers are an integral part of the Armed Forces Medical Services and serve as commissioned officers of the Indian Army, the government has taken this decision after wider deliberations.

According to the DoPT, the MNS works across Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force medical establishments, delivering critical nursing care in military hospitals, providing medical support during operations and emergencies, and attending to casualties in challenging and often hostile environments.

"The Government has amended the ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979 to include the Military Nursing Service under the definition of ex-servicemen, reinforcing its commitment to the welfare, dignity and enhanced post-retirement opportunities for MNS officers," the DoPT said in a statement posted on its official X handle on Saturday.

The military nursing service has thus been included under the ex-servicemen category. "The government has amended the ex-servicemen (Re-employment in Central Civil Services and Posts) Rules, 1979 to extend ex-servicemen (ESM) status to officers of the Military Nursing Service (MNS)," the DoPT added through a series of posts, further noting that the reform comes into effect immediately and reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen while recognising the invaluable contribution of MNS officers.

It clarified that the Department of Personnel and Training has restored ex-servicemen status to Military Nursing Service officers, ensuring parity with other armed forces personnel. "The amendment provides age relaxation, reservation benefits in Central services, educational reservations for wards, and strengthened post-retirement career security for MNS officers," the DoPT added.