Congress trying to create panic over West Asia war, says PM Modi in Assam

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress over the prevailing war situation in West Asia, alleging that it is trying hard to make sure there is panic in India.

Addressing a crowd after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various development projects at Silchar in election-bound Assam’s Barak Valley, Modi said the central government was working with full strength to minimise the impact of the war on the citizens of the country.

“The Congress was expected to play the role of a responsible political party. However, it failed yet again in carrying out this important duty for the welfare of the country. The Congress is trying hard to ensure that there is panic in the country and it gets trapped in a difficult situation so the party can go after Modi,” the Prime Minister said.

He further stated that the Congress has no vision for the country and every citizen in Assam should be wary of the party.

“You have driven the Congress out of your state. Today, every state in the country is teaching a lesson to the Congress. The Congress is losing one election after another,” Modi told the crowd.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Shillong-Silchar High-Speed Corridor which will be built at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore. He said this access-controlled corridor would be the first of its kind in the Northeast, linking Silchar to Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, and eventually, to the vast markets of South-East Asia.

Modi was confident that this connectivity would immensely boost local industry, agriculture, and tourism. “Barak Valley is going to be connected to a very bright future,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the BJP followed the mantra of prioritising those who have been left behind in the race for development. He said while border villages were once considered the last villages, his government viewed them as the first villages of the nation.

He noted that the Vibrant Village programme, expanded from Cachar district, brought visible improvements to border habitations. He pointed out that the historical neglect of these areas was now being replaced by proactive development and strategic focus.

Stating that the current era of peace and progress has been achieved through immense sacrifices and must be protected from regressive forces, he said Assam’s youth now have an open sky of opportunities in the semiconductor and tech sectors.

“Assam is now becoming an important part of India’s semiconductor sector. The ecosystem and talent related to next-generation technology are getting ready here,” he further stated.