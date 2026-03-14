Countdown begins for Rajya Sabha polls; NDA, Opposition lock horns over three key seats

NEW DELHI: With the countdown for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections beginning, the spotlight has shifted to Odisha, Bihar, and Haryana, which have emerged as key battlegrounds between the ruling NDA and the Opposition alliance for three crucial seats.

With fears of horse-trading and cross-voting looming large, parties, particularly the Congress, have resorted to ‘resort politics’ and shifted their MLAs to different states to keep their flock together until polling day.

Out of the 37 seats going to polls, 26 candidates have already been elected unopposed, including NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Polling for the remaining 11 seats, five in Bihar, four in Odisha, and two in Haryana, will be held on March 16.

The numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA for four seats in Bihar, two in Odisha, and one in Haryana, giving the ruling alliance a comfortable edge. All eyes are on the remaining three seats, where both the Opposition and the NDA are locked in a close contest to secure an additional seat in the Upper House.

The contest in Haryana has become tighter with three candidates vying for two vacant seats. While the Congress has fielded Karmavir Singh Boudh, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Bhatia. The third candidate is contesting as an independent.