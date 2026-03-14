CPM opposes Transgender Persons Amendment Bill, seeks immediate withdrawal

NEW DELHI: The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Saturday conveyed its strong opposition to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill 2026 and sought the withdrawal of the proposal.

The party said that the amendments proposed fundamentally negate the principle of self-determination of gender identity affirmed by the Supreme Court in 2014.

“The definition of transgender persons has been drastically narrowed. While the 2019 Act recognised transmen, transwomen, gender-queers and persons with diverse gender identities, the amended definition restricts recognition primarily to specific socio-cultural communities and persons with intersex variations,” a statement issued by the Polit Bureau of CPM read.

Highlighting the clause 2 and section 4 of the Bill, the Left party said that the definition of transgender persons has been drastically narrowed.

According to the statement, clause 2 omits recognition of self-perceived gender identities and substitutes it with a definition requiring certification by a medical board headed by a Chief Medical Officer.

And the party also states that section 4 further empowers the District Magistrate to scrutinise these certificates before issuing identity documents, subjecting transgender persons to invasive bureaucratic and medical oversight, which borders on vigilantism.