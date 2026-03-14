Government likely to agree to Opposition demand on Iran discussion

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to agree to a discussion on the West Asia conflict and its impact on India’s energy security under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha.

During a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee on Friday, Congress’ chief whip, Kodikunnil Suresh, raised the issue with Speaker Om Birla and Union Parliamentary affairs Minister Kiran Rijiju and urged them to hold a discussion on the ongoing conflict, the LPG crunch and related issues, sources said. “The Speaker asked the Opposition members to submit notice under Rule 193,” said a source, adding that K Suresh and Congress MP Manish Tewari have submitted notices as per Birla’s direction.

Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha Rules of Procedure allows members to raise a ‘short duration discussion’ on matters of critical issues without a formal motion or voting. Under the rule, the member can initiate with a statement and the concerned minister will reply on the same. On Friday, the Opposition members protested inside and outside Parliament, seeking response from the government on the LPG crisis in the country. As soon as the House met for the day, the Opposition members sought to raise the issue of LPG supply situation and price hike.

Birla warned the Opposition members against disrupting the Question Hour and stressed the need to maintain decorum.