Heated debates mark conclusion of Uttarakhand Assembly budget session

GAIRSAIN: The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at the state’s summer capital Bhararisain concluded on Friday, marked by intense legislative debates and heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress.

While the government used the floor to showcase its four-year development roadmap and achievements, the opposition fiercely countered, cornering the administration on critical issues ranging from corruption and illegal mining to healthcare and the plight of farmers.

Unlike previous sessions where budget discussions were often curtailed by opposition walkouts, this session saw active participation from both sides. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a proactive stance, assuring the House that the government was prepared to answer every query posed by the opposition.

"The government will answer every single question raised by the opposition. We will not back down from extending the session into Monday if needed to ensure a thorough discussion," CM Dhami stated, signaling a willingness to engage that surprised many political observers.

The issue of corruption dominated the floor proceedings throughout the week. Opposition leaders cited the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to allege widespread irregularities across various departments.