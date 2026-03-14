Heated debates mark conclusion of Uttarakhand Assembly budget session

GAIRSAIN: The five-day budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at the state’s summer capital Bhararisain concluded on Friday, marked by intense legislative debates and heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Indian National Congress.
While the government used the floor to showcase its four-year development roadmap and achievements, the opposition fiercely countered, cornering the administration on critical issues ranging from corruption and illegal mining to healthcare and the plight of farmers.
Unlike previous sessions where budget discussions were often curtailed by opposition walkouts, this session saw active participation from both sides. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a proactive stance, assuring the House that the government was prepared to answer every query posed by the opposition.
"The government will answer every single question raised by the opposition. We will not back down from extending the session into Monday if needed to ensure a thorough discussion," CM Dhami stated, signaling a willingness to engage that surprised many political observers.
The issue of corruption dominated the floor proceedings throughout the week. Opposition leaders cited the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to allege widespread irregularities across various departments.
Leader of the Opposition Yashpal Arya launched a scathing attack, questioning the government's much-touted zero tolerance policy against corruption.
"The roots of corruption are growing stronger in the state. The government's claims of zero tolerance are not visible on the ground," Arya alleged. He further accused the administration of failing to address recruitment scams, irregularities in project implementation and unchecked land grabbing.
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Bhuvan Kapri echoed these concerns, targeting the government’s recruitment process. "Former Chief Minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri had brought transparency by abolishing interviews for government jobs, but the current administration has promoted corruption by changing recruitment rules, specifically in the appointment of homeopathic doctors," Kapri claimed. He also highlighted alleged negligence in the transport sector, citing that over 67,000 government vehicles were reportedly operating without valid fitness certificates.
Adding to the barrage, Congress MLA Harish Dhami alleged that "touts have set up base" within the state secretariat, further fueling allegations of bureaucratic inefficiency.
Responding to the criticism, Chief Minister Dhami shifted the narrative back to the administration's welfare initiatives, emphasizing economic empowerment for women and youth.
"The state government is prioritizing the economic empowerment and self-reliance of women," CM Dhami said. He pointed to the success of the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, noting that more than 2.55 lakh women have already benefited, gaining access to new self-employment opportunities.
Addressing employment concerns for the youth, Dhami highlighted the Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme. He explained that the government is training youth in foreign languages to prepare them for global employment opportunities, aiming to bridge the gap between local talent and international markets.
Despite the sharp rhetorical clashes—with members from both sides frequently trading lessons on parliamentary norms and traditions—the budget was eventually passed by voice vote, bringing a high-octane conclusion to the session in the mountains.