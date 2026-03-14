Indian airlines release West Asia flight schedule amid operational tweaks

NEW DELHI: Key Indian carriers operating flights to and from West Asia have released details on their operational status for Sunday and the coming week.

In an official release on Saturday, IndiGo said it will be operating 252 weekly flights to and from the Middle East. The airline said that "it is cautiously making adjustments to its operations in the region from March 16 till March 28."

IndiGo is almost back to operating its regular schedule with 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia and 28 weekly flights to and from Oman. Additionally, IndiGo will operate 98 weekly flights to and from the United Arab Emirates.

The Air India group — Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 72 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the West Asia region on Sunday.

"Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 15 March, including a total of 8 flights between India and Jeddah. Of these, Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will also operate one flight each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode," an official release said.