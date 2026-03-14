Jharkhand govt to open medical colleges in all districts, says Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari

RANCHI: Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari on Friday announced that the state government plans to establish medical colleges in every districts. Ansari said that the government has already started initiating works in this regard, on the the directions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He was responding to a question raised by Simdega MLA, Bhushan Bara, during the Question Hour of the Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. MLA Bhushan pointed out that patients are frequently referred to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) even for minor ailments—a practice that, he argued, should not be allowed to continue.

Bara questioned why doctors at the Simdega Sadar Hospital resort to referring patients elsewhere. Referring to the issue of lack of adequate medical facilities in Simdega, Bara demanded the establishment of a branch of RIMS in the area.

“There are no provisions for the treatment of patients suffering from serious ailments in Simdega, Gumla, Kolebira, Lohardaga, and Latehar, he said. Patients are referred to Ranchi, a process during which they frequently succumb to their illnesses on the way itself,” Bara said.