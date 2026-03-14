LPG booking system continues to face UP glitch

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh faced shortage of cooking gas cylinders for the fourth consecutive day on Friday, as serpentine queues of consumers outside gas agencies became a common view. Many consumers reported that they did not get their supplies even after the booking.

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed action against black marketing of gas and oil. He has instructed officials to monitor the situation. Due to the shortage, demand for induction cooktops and stoves increased throughout the state. Restaurants and hotels are also feeling the heat of the shortage, as food prices have started rising almost in all cities.

Meanwhile, the authorities opted for distributing cylinders in police presence to avert attempts at black marketing and control crowds. However, it did not succeed everywhere. A fight broke out in the Barabanki city when customers were waiting in a queue outside a gas agency and a vehicle loaded with LPG cylinders arrived.

A man tried to enter the queue midway, who was stopped by others. In Ghaziabad, people created a ruckus. As soon as a truck reached an agency, people rushed to collect cylinders, causing unruly situation. The police managed to control the situation.