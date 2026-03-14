Maharashtra government tables anti-conversion bill in Assembly

MUMBAI: The BJP-led Mahayuti government tabled the illegal conversion bill in the Maharashtra Assembly on Friday, with a provision of seven years imprisonment and Rs 5 lakh as a penalty.

The bill will be discussed on Monday in the state Assembly.

According to the anti-conversion bill, any individual or group wanting to convert or embrace another religion has to issue a notice 60 days in advance to the respective authorities about their conversion.

Then, the respective district collector will publish the notice and seek suggestions and objections. If any relative of the person raises objections, the police will have the right to take action against that person and others who are involved in illegal conversion.

Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Azami and Rais Shaikh opposed this proposed bill, saying this bill is to target minority communities.

Civil society groups also opposed the anti-conversion bill, stating that this anti-constitutional bill is a threat to women's autonomy and privacy.

Maharashtra is the eleventh state in India to propose the anti-conversion bill. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu implemented the bill.