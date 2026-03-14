Not consulted, but NDA allies on board for delinking women’s reservation bill

NEW DELHI: Even as the Union government has reportedly initiated consultations with some of the main Opposition parties to explore the possibility of decoupling the implementation of women’s reservation from the delimitation exercise, key NDA allies such as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and JD (U) have indicated that they were not formally consulted on the issue.

However, leaders of both parties said they remain firmly in favour of providing 33% reservation to women in Parliament and state assemblies, irrespective of the procedural debate surrounding delimitation. The parties support greater representation for women in legislatures, said sources.

The move relates to the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative Assemblies passed by Parliament in 2023.

According to the law, women’s reservation will be implemented only after the first census conducted following the Act’s commencement and the subsequent delimitation. The next delimitation exercise is expected to take place after the 2027 census, when constituencies will be redrawn based on updated population data. If the proposal to implement the law even before the delimitation exercise actually materialises, another amendment to the Constitution will be required.