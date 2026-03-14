Poll time, PM distributes land deeds to Assam tea workers

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Assam’s BJP-led government for ending a “historical injustice” by giving land ownership rights to the tea garden workers.

At an event in Guwahati, he launched the distribution of land deeds to tea plantation workers, the first such initiative in the 200-year-old history of Assam tea. He also released the 22nd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, transferring over `18,640 crore to more than 9.32 crore farmers.

Modi said the BJP honoured the tea garden community by granting land rights.

“Assam earned a place on the global stage because of the hard work of its tea garden workers. The aroma of the tea they grow has become India’s identity around the world. Today, the BJP and the NDA stand with these hard-working people, giving them the respect and the support they deserve,” the PM said.

He further stated that they did not get land ownership rights earlier, as theCongress never cared for them. “The Assam government is ending this historical injustice. These families will now get land, and the road is clear for them to get pucca houses,” Modi said.