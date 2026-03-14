'Punjab govt an ATM for Kejriwal; only Modi can end drug menace': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the people of Punjab to give the BJP a chance in the 2027 Assembly elections, asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party could free the state from the drug menace.

Addressing a “Badlav” rally in Killi Chahlan village in Moga district, Shah said Punjab had suffered due to mounting debt, drugs, corruption, religious conversions and gangsterism, and called on voters to bring the BJP to power in the next Assembly polls.

Shah said the state had already given multiple opportunities to the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party, and should now allow the BJP to form a government.

Targeting the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Shah alleged that the administration was steeped in corruption and had turned into an “ATM” for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

He said the BJP had effectively launched its campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections from Moga and appealed to the people of Punjab for their support.

Referring to the BJP’s earlier alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state, Shah said the party had previously contested elections as a junior partner but would now fight to form the government on its own.

The Union minister said that if Punjab wanted to overcome the drug menace, it required a “double-engine” government led by the BJP. Citing the Centre’s actions elsewhere, he pointed to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India in Jammu and Kashmir and said Naxalism was nearing its end.

Shah also alleged that industries were leaving Punjab and said previous governments had failed to address unemployment. He urged voters to give the BJP an opportunity to bring change in the state.

Elaborate security arrangements were in place for the rally. Moga is located in Punjab’s politically significant Malwa region, which accounts for 69 of the state’s 117 Assembly seats.