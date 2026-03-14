Punjab Police arrest two linked to ISI module, AK-47 among four sophisticated weapons recovered

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has busted an ISI-sponsored terror and cross-border arms smuggling module, arresting two people and recovering an AK-47 rifle, three Glock pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday that those arrested have been identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj, a resident of New Abadi in Attari, Amritsar, and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit, a resident of Subhash Road in Chheharta, Amritsar.

Police recovered an AK-47 rifle along with two magazines and 36 live cartridges, besides three sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols, from the accused.

Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were in contact with foreign-based handlers through social media. The module was also involved in radicalisation and spreading anti-India and anti-police narratives, he added.

He said further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case and dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police, Amritsar Rural, Suhail Qasim Mir said that acting on secret information, teams from Police Station Gharinda arrested the two suspects from village Muhawa and recovered the weapon consignment comprising an AK-47 along with ammunition and three Glock pistols during a search.

He said the probe revealed that the consignment of weapons had been sent by foreign handlers via the Pakistan route for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab.

In this regard, a case has been registered under sections 25(1)(A), 25(6), 25(7) and 25(8) of the Arms Act and sections 13, 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) at Police Station Gharinda.