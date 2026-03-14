RSS's Pratinidhi Sabha discusses outreach to Kerala's Christian, Muslim communities ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is extending its outreach to minority communities in Kerala, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Left-ruled state.
According to RSS sources, the Swayamsevaks have engaged with thousands of Muslim and Christian families in Kerala, who reportedly welcomed the Sangh’s functionaries warmly.
The impact of the outreach programme was discussed during the RSS’s “Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha” (All India Representative Assembly) in Samalkha, Haryana, inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, alongside Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and others.
Speaking to the media, RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah C R Mukund detailed the Sangh’s centenary activities, including the “Home Contact Campaign,” which has reached over 10 crore households and 3.9 lakh villages across the country. In Kerala alone, more than 55,000 Muslim and 54,000 Christian households have been visited.
The RSS is reportedly promoting “Five Transformations” (Panch-Parivartan) through these initiatives, namely: social harmony, environmental consciousness, pride in indigenous values (Swadeshi), preservation of the family system, and civic awareness.
Mukund said two types of programmes are being held during the centenary year: one focused on organisational expansion and the other on mobilising the “virtuous forces” (Sajjan Shakti) of society.
Mukund added that new “sakhas” (branches) continue to open in towns and villages, aiming to positively influence social life.
Hindu conferences have been organised at over 36,000 locations nationwide, from urban centres to remote tribal regions, with participants reporting a strong sense of belonging.
The RSS also welcomed government initiatives promoting peace and development in Naxal-affected regions and noted the restoration of stability in Manipur.
Expressing concern for Hindus in Bangladesh, Mukund hoped for improved conditions for the community there.
The centenary celebrations, which began on 2 October 2025 in Nagpur with the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind, will continue until October 2026.
Other office bearers, including Akhil Bharatiya Sah Prachar Pramukh Narendra Thakur and Pradeep Joshi, were present at the press briefing.