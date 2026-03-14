RSS's Pratinidhi Sabha discusses outreach to Kerala's Christian, Muslim communities ahead of polls

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is extending its outreach to minority communities in Kerala, just ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the Left-ruled state.

According to RSS sources, the Swayamsevaks have engaged with thousands of Muslim and Christian families in Kerala, who reportedly welcomed the Sangh’s functionaries warmly.

The impact of the outreach programme was discussed during the RSS’s “Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha” (All India Representative Assembly) in Samalkha, Haryana, inaugurated by RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, alongside Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and others.

Speaking to the media, RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah C R Mukund detailed the Sangh’s centenary activities, including the “Home Contact Campaign,” which has reached over 10 crore households and 3.9 lakh villages across the country. In Kerala alone, more than 55,000 Muslim and 54,000 Christian households have been visited.