TB survivors' network writes to Centre seeking continuity of medicines, diagnostic supplies amid global conflict

NEW DELHI: Amid the West Asia conflict, a national survivor-led network representing people affected by tuberculosis in India has written to the centre seeking clarification on the continuity of supply of anti-TB medicines and diagnostic consumables under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP).

In a letter to the Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, the Survivors Against TB (SATB), said, “In the current global context, marked by geopolitical tensions, disruptions in international trade routes, and supply-chain uncertainties, we must ensure continuity of supply of diagnosis consumables and anti-TB medicines in India, particularly those used for MDR and XDR TB to all those affected.”

SATB asked the ministry to clarify whether the programme anticipates any disruptions, now or in the immediate future, in the supply of anti-TB medicines, particularly those used for multidrug-resistant (MDR) and extensively drug-resistant TB (MDR/XDR-TB), as well as diagnostic consumables that are critical for TB testing and detection.

India’s treatment protocols for drug-resistant TB increasingly rely on newer and repurposed medicines such as bedaquiline, delamanid, linezolid, clofazimine, and pretomanid, including newer regimens such as BPaL/BPaLM for highly drug-resistant TB. These treatments have significantly improved outcomes and are now a critical component of national DR-TB care.

“However, some of these medicines depend on global manufacturing partnerships or a limited number of manufacturers, which may make supply chains vulnerable to international disruptions. Diagnostic consumables used in TB testing systems are equally essential to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment initiation,” the network said.