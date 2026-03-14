Teacher suspended in Madhya Pradesh for mimicking PM Modi over LPG price rise

BHOPAL: Mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in prices of LPG cylinders has proved costly for a government school teacher in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh.

The teacher, identified as Saket Purohit, who was posted at a government school in Pohri development block of his native Shivpuri district, was suspended on Friday, reportedly following a complaint against him by the BJP MLA from Pichhore assembly seat Pritam Lodhi over Purohit’s video mimicking PM Modi.

A 58 seconds video clip showing the teacher mimicking the Prime Minister over the increase in LPG cylinder prices had gone viral recently.

The matter was complained to the Shivpuri district education officer (DEO) by the BJP MLA. Acting on the complaint, the matter was probed by the DEO, after which the teacher was suspended. In the suspension order, the Shivpuri DEO stated that the video was posted by the teacher intending to create unrest.

Treating it as gross indiscipline and violation of Civil Services Rules 1966, the teacher was suspended and attached to the office of block education officer (BEO) Badarwas.

Reacting to the action against him, the concerned teacher Saket Purohit reportedly said that one-sided action was initiated against him, without issuing notice to him and rendering an opportunity to hear him.

Importantly, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 60 earlier this month amid rising energy costs, driven by West Asia-conflict related logistical challenges.