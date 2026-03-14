Trinamool-BJP clash at Kolkata's Girish Park ahead of PM Modi's visit

KOLKATA: Supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and opposition BJP clashed with each other at Girish Park, hardly three kms away from the Brigade Parade Ground, on Saturday afternoon when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra rally.

More than 30 supporters belonging to both belligerent parties have sustained injuries during the pitch-battle between the two groups.

The residence of the minister Sashi Panja in Mamata Banerjee's cabinet along the CR Avenue connecting the nearby Girish Park crossing in central Kolkata was also damaged, allegedly by the Brigade Parade Ground-bound BJP supporters.

Bappaditya Naskar, officer-in-charge (OC) of nearby Bowbazar police station, was also injured during the incident.

Panja, while speaking to reporters on the spot, claimed, “It was a preplanned attack of BJP on our party workers. The BJP hooligans, who are mostly from Bihar, didn’t spare my residence. They pelted stones targeting my residence, damaging windows and doors. I was also injured by them. Many of our injured party workers took shelter in my residence.”

“There was no provocation from anyone in our party. BJP attacked our men when the latter were putting up flexes carrying ‘boycott’ slogan against the saffron party. The BJP hooligans came out of bus bound for their party rally and attacked our men,” the minister, who is a MLA of the nearby Shyampukur constituency, alleged.