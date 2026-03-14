Two Indian flagged LPG carriers with 92700 MT transited through Strait of Hormuz: Shipping Ministry Secretary

Meanwhile, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, on Saturday reiterated that Indian vessels would be allowed to pass through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz amid the conflict in West Asia.

Speaking in an interview with ANI, Ilahi responded affirmatively, "Of course, of course. Yes," when asked whether Indian ships would be allowed to pass through the Strait. When asked to elaborate on the matter, Ilahi said, "I heard that our embassy tried to provide an opportunity for some Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz."

He further claimed that the Iranian leadership had been informed about expressions of sympathy from people in India and said Tehran was mindful of India's energy needs.

"They (Indians) show their loyalty to the oppressed people. Even with the children of the girls' school, which is attacked by the United States, they show their sympathy, their solidarity. We informed our people in Iran of the sympathy and solidarity of our brothers and sisters in India. And we said that now also they are suffering from a shortage of gas and a shortage of petrol, and we have to provide for them and help them and support them," Ilahi added.

More than 20 million barrels of crude oil pass daily through the narrow channel separating the Iranian coast from Oman. That volume represents roughly a fifth of global oil consumption and nearly a quarter of all seaborne oil trade. A significant share of the world's liquefied natural gas also moves through the same passage. When that flow falters even briefly, the consequences cascade across financial markets, supply chains and household budgets around the world.