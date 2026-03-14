Uttarakhand HC stays forest officer’s arrest in mining mafia assault case

In his complaint, the officer said the area falls under the protected zone of the Chakrata forest division, where mining is strictly prohibited. When Nautiyal tried to take photos and videos of the dumper as evidence, he was allegedly confronted by a group of men who began abusing him.

The situation quickly escalated. According to the complaint, one of the suspects snatched his mobile phone and smashed it on the road. When the officer tried to detain the individual, others arrived in a vehicle (UK07AQ8213) and forcibly rescued the suspect by pulling him into the car.

The complaint also describes his attempt to escape from the situation. "When I tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated directly toward me. In a desperate attempt to save my life, I used a stick to block the path. However, the driver exited the vehicle, shoved me, and struck me with the stick. I was also subjected to kicks and punches by the mob gathered at the scene."

Following the incident, separate FIRs were registered by both sides, and the police began an investigation based on the complaints filed by both parties. However, the High Court’s intervention has now brought the role of the Vikasnagar police under scrutiny.

By directing the submission of service records and asking the senior police officers to consider transferring the entire staff of the police station, the court has indicated concern over possible bias or negligence in the handling of the case involving alleged illegal mining and the assault on a government official.