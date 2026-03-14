Uttarakhand HC stays forest officer’s arrest in mining mafia assault case

DEHRADUN: In a significant development concerning an alleged assault on a forest official in Dehradun, the Nainital High Court has stayed the arrest of a Sub-Divisional Forest Officer (SDO) in a cross-FIR filed against him. The court has also directed the police department to submit the complete service records of all personnel posted at the Vikasnagar Police Station.
The single-judge bench of Justice Rakesh Thapliyal, while hearing the plea, expressed serious concern over the conduct of the local police. The court directed the Director General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police to consider transferring all staff members currently posted at the Vikasnagar police station, citing possible interference in the investigation. The matter has been scheduled for further hearing next Monday.
The case is related to an incident that took place on February 27. According to the complaint, Rajiv Nayan Nautiyal, the SDO of Kalsi, was returning to Vikasnagar from his office. While crossing the Haripur/Kalsi Bridge, he noticed a dumper truck coming out of the Yamuna River riverbed and allegedly involved in illegal mining.
In his complaint, the officer said the area falls under the protected zone of the Chakrata forest division, where mining is strictly prohibited. When Nautiyal tried to take photos and videos of the dumper as evidence, he was allegedly confronted by a group of men who began abusing him.
The situation quickly escalated. According to the complaint, one of the suspects snatched his mobile phone and smashed it on the road. When the officer tried to detain the individual, others arrived in a vehicle (UK07AQ8213) and forcibly rescued the suspect by pulling him into the car.
The complaint also describes his attempt to escape from the situation. "When I tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated directly toward me. In a desperate attempt to save my life, I used a stick to block the path. However, the driver exited the vehicle, shoved me, and struck me with the stick. I was also subjected to kicks and punches by the mob gathered at the scene."
Following the incident, separate FIRs were registered by both sides, and the police began an investigation based on the complaints filed by both parties. However, the High Court’s intervention has now brought the role of the Vikasnagar police under scrutiny.
By directing the submission of service records and asking the senior police officers to consider transferring the entire staff of the police station, the court has indicated concern over possible bias or negligence in the handling of the case involving alleged illegal mining and the assault on a government official.