Vaishnaw, Brittas spar over high-speed corridor

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha witnessed sharp exchanges between Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the CPM MP John Brittas on Friday during the Question Hour while discussing the high-speed corridor between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Posing a supplementary query on the detailed project report (DPR) for the high-speed corridor, Brittas said that the railways minister is good at ‘showcasing and marketing’.

In his pointed response, Vaishnaw alleged that an “unholy alliance” between the CPM and Congress doesn’t allow development in Kerala.

“One good thing about the railways minister is that he is good at showcasing and marketing, and no wonder he has been given an additional portfolio of information and broadcasting. He gave seven surveys in a five-page answer, and one of the surveys was announced in the 2018-19 budget. Southern Railway informed me that the DPR has been submitted and he has been sitting on this DPR for the last year,” Brittas said.

Vaishnaw termed Brittas’ remark derogatory and alleged that the alliance of CPM-Congress is hampering the projects in the state. “The real issue is that between Congress and the Left there is a very interesting alliance. Their only aim is to stop every project which goes on in Kerala,” the minister said.

‘Nexus between CPM, Congress hindering development’

Posing a supplementary query on the detailed project report for the corridor, Brittas said that the railways minister is good at ‘showcasing and marketing’. Vaishnaw alleged that an “unholy alliance” between the CPM and Congress doesn’t allow development in Kerala.