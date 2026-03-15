Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Uri sector, militant killed

SRINAGAR: The Army on Sunday said troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, killing a militant.

Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps, in a post on X, said that based on specific intelligence input provided by J&K Police regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Army and police on the intervening night of March 14 and 15 in the general area of Buchhar in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

During the joint operation, troops spotted suspicious movement of a militant in the thicket, it said.

“The ambush was readjusted and the terrorist was challenged resulting in the terrorist opening indiscriminate fire,” the Army said.

In the ensuing firefight, a Pakistani militant was killed.

“Warlike stores including an AK rifle, pistols and a large quantity of ammunition have been recovered from the encounter site,” the Army said.

The joint operation by the police and the Army is continuing in the area.

Sources said the Army is using drones and other gadgets for aerial surveillance of the area. The operation was ongoing when the last reports came in.